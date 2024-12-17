An eight-year-old girl died this Tuesday in Zaragoza being hit by a tram. The accident occurred near the La Romareda stop, in front of the Miguel Servet hospital, as reported by the City Council.

The event, of which At the moment the causes are unknownoccurred shortly after 2:00 p.m. Firefighters, agents from the Local and National Police and a team of health workers have gone to the scene and have only been able to certify his death.

According to The Aragon Newspaperthe homicide group of the Local Police is going to investigate recordings from nearby cameras to clarify the facts. It is a very busy area with several schools.

The tram is currently running in a loop between the Olvidados and Mago de Oz stops and between Academia and Gran Vía, while between Gran Vía and Olvidados, alternative service has been enabled bus