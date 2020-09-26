The An-26 plane, which crashed near Kharkov, was under repair according to the papers. The publication “Strana.ua” drew attention to this.

In July it was reported that the command of the Ukrainian Air Force had signed a contract with the Antonov plant to extend the service life of nine military aircraft. Among them was the An-26 (Sh) with tail number 76. The journalists noticed that this was the number indicated in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense when they reported about the disaster.

It is noted that the plane was manufactured in 1977 and at the time of the crash it was 43 years old. It was assumed that the repair would extend its life by another two years. According to the documents, it was planned to finish it by October 1.

An-26 plane crashed near the city of Chuguev, Kharkiv region on September 25. The crash occurred during a training flight at a distance of two kilometers from the military airport, after which the board caught fire.

The plane was carrying military pilots and cadets of the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub. There were 27 people on board: 20 cadets and seven crew members. According to the latest data, 25 of them died.