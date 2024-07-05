An-2 aircraft monitoring fire situation makes emergency landing in Buryatia

An-2 aircraft monitoring forest fires in Buryatia made an emergency landing, a source reported “Interfax” in emergency services.

“An An-2 aircraft, which was monitoring the forest fire situation, made an emergency landing near the village of Sosnovo-Ozerskoye in the Yeravninsky District,” the agency’s source said.

According to him, there were six people on board the ship – they survived. Rescuers are heading to the scene, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

