An-2 plane made a hard landing in the Tyumen region, two women were injured. This was reported in the emergency services, reports TASS…

The interlocutor of the agency clarified that there were seven people on board.

The head of the Laitamak rural settlement, where the plane landed, Marat Biktimirov, said that the plane belongs to the Utair company. According to him, the landing took place in the Tobolsk region.

The press service of the Ural Investigative Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia confirmed to TASS the fact of a hard landing of the An-2 aircraft.