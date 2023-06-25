An 18-year-old boy died as a result of a strike that was inflicted on Donetsk by the Ukrainian military on Sunday, June 25. This was announced by the mayor of the city Alexei Kulemzin.

“An enemy shell cut short the life of a guy born in 2005 in the Kievsky district along Treneva Street,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Kulemzin also specified that a woman born in 1956 was injured as a result of the shelling of the Kievsky district along Okeanskaya Street. In addition to her, five more civilians were injured.

“According to the information of the DPR JCCC, as a result of the shelling of the Kyiv region, the following were injured: another guy born in 2005, men born in 1973, 1999, 2000. and a woman born in 1985,” Kulemzin emphasized.

The fact that one person died in Donetsk during the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was reported earlier in the day. The blow fell on the area of ​​the shopping center “Donetsk City”. The footage taken by an Izvestia correspondent shows damage to residential buildings – glass and window frames are broken in them. The branches of trees were cut by fragments of shells. Cars parked close to the impact site also suffered from the impact.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.