Turin – He launched himself under a train, at the age of eighteen recently, to escape the prejudices of the “closed minds that have an open mouth“, probably the same people who wish” death to gays “on his Instagram profile, alternating insults with messages of condolence. In the days when the squares around the world celebrate Pride 2021, and the Zan Bill continues to be discussed, another case of violence hits the headlines.

The Turin prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for inciting suicide, currently without suspects, to determine whether Orlando Merenda was a victim of bullying or homophobia. “He did not stand up to the offenses, we want justice”, is the appeal of the family. Last Sunday Orlando, who was attending a professional school to become a barman or waiter, had lunch with his father and brother before leaving the house. “See you soon”, the last words of the young man who, however, has never returned home. He climbed over the wall that divides the railway from the road and threw himself under a train, between the Turin Lingotto station and Moncalieri. The investigators of the railway police, on the orders of the prosecutor Antonella Barbera, spoke with the teachers, classmates and friends of the young man. And they also acquired the messages on his Instagram profile, now flooded with words of condolence.

“You were so beautiful. Why?”, “Rest in peace beautiful angel”, “A week without you, have a good trip” are just some of the posts that appear on his Instagram page. “I will miss you so much”, “I still can’t believe it”, “There are no words” and so on. But between a little heart, tears and a prayer there are also those who find the time to wish “death to gays”. The suspicion is that Orlando, who defined himself on social media “princess“, he did not endure too many glances and jokes that did not spare him even after his death, as certain words demonstrate.” The problem of closed minds and open mouths “, he wrote not by chance last March, almost to to suggest that judgments had been expressed against him that were difficult to accept, especially at the age of eighteen. “With the judgment of the people I make wonderful confetti”, replied a friend, who evidently failed to cheer him up. “Not judge and let live, love others and try to live with love. God loves everyone “, Pope Francis said today, without referring to the Gay Pride of these days or to the Bill Zan, which instead quotes the Councilor for Rights of Turin.

“Bullying, in any form, is a plague of our society. My closeness to family in this moment of great pain. Nothing can fill the void that Orlando has left, but may this serve as a warning to say ‘never again – comments the commissioner Giusta – We now have an important chance to change things, and I turn to the senators and the senators.: approve the Zan Ddl. Support a change that can start from the schools, so that they become a safe place where the new generations can be formed without the fear of being themselves and themselves “. Orlando’s is only the latest episode of violence. A case that” leaves without. words, just a lot of pain “, writes on Twitter the candidate for mayor of the center-left in Turin, Stefano Lo Russo.” These days we are celebrating Pride2021 in squares all over the world, streets that demand rights and equality – observes Lo Russo -. The Zan bill is approved soon. “The word now passes to the investigators, called to answer the question of justice from the boy’s family.” Down as a child he was a victim of bullies – remembers his mother, who does not live in Turin – He did not tell me everything, but I felt there was something wrong. I think he did not stand up to the offenses … “.