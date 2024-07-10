E1.ru: An 18-year-old boy swimming across the City Pond in Yekaterinburg was hit by a boat

In Yekaterinburg, an 18-year-old boy who was trying to swim across the City Pond was hit by a boat. This became known portal E1.ru.

According to the publication, it all happened the night before, on July 9. The Russian decided to swim from the Ural State University of Railway Transport to Yumashev. At that moment, he was noticed by a married couple who were walking in the park. The man assumed that the guy would not be able to make it that distance and shouted for him to come back. On the way back, the young man ended up under a boat.

Passersby helped him get out of the pond and provided first aid. The Sverdlovsk Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that the young man was swimming in an unequipped place. After the incident, employees of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR) for transport began an investigation.

