stop to alleged hitman of only 18 years of the criminal group “The Mezcales”, which was a “priority objective” for authorities of Colima.

José Miguel “N” was part of a independent cartel from the state of Colima called “Los Mezcales”, led by Bernabé “N” alias “La Vaca” and Carlos “N”, alias “El Abulón”.

According to local media, the 18-year-old was already one of the main cartel members.

The arrest occurred after an operation by the Colima Public Security Secretariat together with the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the C5.

“Agents of the State Preventive Police (PEP) achieved the arrest of José Miguel “N”along with Fernando David “N” and a minor,” reported the FGE of Colima.

The operation took place at the technological avenue in Villa de Alvarez when the now detainee was aboard his vehicle.

In addition, the work of the authorities was carried out both by land and by air, since it transcends that they were used helicopters to arrest him.

“In this operation they made sure more of 350 doses of synthetic drugin addition to a long weapon ”, added the FGE.

In addition, they stated that José Miguel “N” was a “priority objective as he was one of the main generators of violence in the Colima-Villa de Álvarez suburban area”.