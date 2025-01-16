The alleged perpetrator of the events has been arrested after stabbing a teacher and two students

01/16/2025



Updated at 3:48 p.m.





At least two people have died this Thursday victims of a multiple stabbing carried out by an 18-year-old young man in a secondary education center in the city of Spisská Stará Ves, located in the north of Slovakia, on the border with Poland.

The authorities have confirmed the arrest of the main suspect of the attack, who had initially fled after stabbing a teacher and two students, although it is unknown who the fatal victims are.

«All emergency services are on site and they are working intensely on the case,” as highlighted by the local Police on their official profile on the social network Facebook, which has confirmed the launch of an investigation.

The Slovak Minister of Education, Tomas Drucker, has canceled his scheduled appearance, leading the local press to speculate that he could currently be on the way to the town where the events occurred.









The case is already being handled by the Office for the Fight against Organized Crime, according to the Slovak Police on its Facebook account.