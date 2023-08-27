An 18-month-old baby died this Saturday after a passenger train hit a vehicle in which three people were traveling. In the accident, a 36-year-old man was injured, transferred by medicalized helicopter to the Toledo University Hospital and a 32-year-old woman, transferred in an advanced nursing life support ambulance to the same destination, both relatives of the minor. The accident occurred at 6:22 p.m. this Saturday at kilometer point 147.2 of the railway, in Alberche del Caudillo, which belongs to the municipality of Calera y Chozas, according to the emergency service 112.

The car has rolled over several times after being hit by a passenger train on the Madrid-Badajoz line, in which some 200 people were traveling, none of whom have been injured. The Civil Guard, firefighters from Talavera de la Reina and Belvís de la Jara, technical personnel from Adif, a medicalized helicopter, a medical team from Velada, advanced nursing life support and a life support ambulance have traveled to the place. essential.

Adif has reported in its X account, formerly Twitter, that it is the Alvia 194 and that it has stopped between Talavera de la Reina and Calera y Chozas due to a vehicle running over on a farm road. In this way, the manager of the railway infrastructure has ratified that there are no injuries inside the train, while Renfe has mobilized a train from Chamartín and another from Cáceres for the possible transfer of passengers.

Sources from 112 in Castilla-La Mancha have indicated that the train has continued to the Oropesa station, where passengers have changed to continue the journey.