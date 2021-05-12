A baby newborn who had coronavirus died this Monday at the provincial hospital of Villa Dolores, in the Traslasierra Valley, Córdoba, and the Justice investigates whether the cause of death was Covid-19.

With only 18 days, was taken to the medical center during the early hours of Monday by her mother, given that she had health problems. After conducting the corresponding tests, it was determined that both the woman and her daughter had coronavirus.

His condition was seriousTherefore, the pediatricians and the staff of the neonatology service who intervened could not do anything to save the little girl’s life.

Meanwhile, the hospital carried out a complaint and the 2nd Nomination Prosecutor’s Office took charge of the case, seeking to clarify the reason for the baby’s death.

So far it is unknown if he died of the coronavirus. This was explained by the director of the health center, Juan Uez, in dialogue with ElDoce.tv: “You have to see if he died with Covid or by Covid, which are two very different things. “

“Justice is intervening, because the circumstances of this situation they were not clear and, as a professional, we had to report so that the corresponding investigation could be carried out, “he added.

This case occurs in the midst of a strong increase in infected people in Córdoba, which suffers the consequences of the second wave of coronavirus.

This Tuesday, the provincial Ministry of Health reported 2,518 infections in the last 24 hours, which represents a record by exceeding the 2,480 registered on October 21, 2020. In total, the figure rises to 244,297 since the start of the pandemic.

On the other hand, 21 fatalities were reported from the disease, which has already claimed the lives of 3,529 people in the province.

DB