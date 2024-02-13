In the Gulf of Mecklenburg, on the German coast of the Baltic Sea, a stone wall almost a kilometer long was discovered 21 meters below the surface of the sea and is believed to have been built 11,000 years ago to hunt reindeer. According to scholars, this is the oldest trace of a human structure discovered so far in the Baltic Sea region, and the first example of its kind in Europe. The archaeological site is located about 10 kilometers off the coast of Rerik, the over 1,500 stones that compose it mostly have the diameter of a tennis ball or a soccer ball and are placed regularly to join large boulders , about one meter high and up to two meters wide.

Precisely their arrangement excludes a natural origin of the underwater wall, as well as a hypothetical construction in modern times, for example in relation to the laying of submarine cables. The discovery was made by divers from the University of Kiel who were supposed to map the manganese encrustations on the seabed of the bay in the autumn of 2021. Unexpectedly they found themselves in front of the bastion of stones which together weigh more than 142 tons. The researchers reported their discovery to the State Agency for Culture and Monument Conservation of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern which then coordinated further studies developed by a large group of research institutes.



The most modern geophysical methods were used to create a detailed 3D model of the 971 meter long wall and to reconstruct the structure of the ancient landscape of the area which then, around 8500 years ago, after the end of the last ice age, was not yet submerged by the Baltic Sea. “At that time, the entire population of northern Europe was probably less than 5,000 individuals,” says Jacob Geersen of the Leibniz Institute for Baltic Sea Research Warnemünde, who coordinates the study which has now been published in the famous scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). One of their main sources of food were the reindeer herds that seasonally migrated into the postglacial landscape where there was little vegetation.

“The wall was probably used to drive the reindeer into a bottleneck between the adjacent lake shore and the wall, or even into the lake, where those Stone Age hunters could kill them more easily with their weapons,” explains Marcel Bradtmöller of the University of Rostock. Similar hunting techniques have already been detected in the United States where archaeologists have found traces of a stone wall 30 meters deep in a Michigan lake, built to hunt caribou, the North American equivalent of the reindeer.