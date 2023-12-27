In St. Petersburg, a schoolboy ended up in the hospital with injuries after jumping on a trampoline

In St. Petersburg, an 11-year-old schoolboy ended up in the hospital with injuries after jumping on a trampoline. About it reported “Fontanka”.

According to the publication, on December 23, the boy spent time in one of the entertainment centers in the Krasnogvardeisky district of the Northern capital. While jumping on a trampoline, he fell and only three days later felt the full consequences.

Doctors gave the child a diagnosis, which usually involves treatment lasting several months. The patient's condition was assessed as moderate.

