An 11-year-old Pskov girl who went missing on New Year's Day was found dead

A missing 11-year-old resident of the Pskov region was found dead. This is reported by press service Investigative Committee of Russia.

Law enforcement officers and volunteers discovered the body of a girl near her home in the village of Polonoe, Porkhov district. Investigators are at the scene. The exact circumstances of the incident will be revealed by a forensic examination. The Chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed the central office of the department to take control of the case.

The search for the girl has been ongoing since January. She left home on New Year's Day and never returned. Her jacket was found on the river bank the next day. As reported, the child lived with his grandfather and was registered with a psychiatrist. The mother lived in the regional capital and did not maintain contact with her daughter.

Earlier, a man and an eight-year-old boy went missing as a result of a storm on the Volga. They were on board a boat that capsized during a severe thunderstorm. A six-month-old girl who was also on the ship could not be saved.