A girl of 11 years became the youngest mother in the UK. Your baby was born after 30 weeks of gestation.

According to The Sun, the family did not know that the girl was pregnant and due to the questions that the news generated, they initiated an investigation that until now has not produced too many explanations.

“For her relatives it has been a great shock,” a source close to the young mother’s relatives told the English media. “Now she is surrounded by expert help. The main thing is that she and the baby are fine,” added that person.

The doctor Carol cooper, the professional who attended her, pointed out that she is the youngest mother he ever met. She explained that 11 years is the average age a girl enters puberty, although it can be anytime between eight and 14, or younger.

“Weight affects many hormones. Because children are heavier, puberty occurs earlier today,” he said.

In this sense, he stressed that there is “an increased risk of the baby being born with low weight, pre-eclampsia, premature delivery and many infections.”

The 11-year-old girl, whose identity details are unknown, surpassed Tressa middleton, another of the UK’s young mothers.

Tressa’s story transcended the private sphere. In 2006, Middleton had a daughter when she had turned 12. It happened after his brother rape her.

When she turned 22, the woman detailed on television how she experienced the terrible episode. Jason, then 16, tricked her into an abandoned building near West Lothian and sexually abused her.

At that moment, he did not want to tell his mother what had happened. Realizing that her body was changing, she turned to a friend to accompany her for a pregnancy test.

He confirmed what he suspected and as a result he made a decision as a result of his disorientation in the face of what he was going through. “I was too scared to tell my mother, so I told my aunt and then I ran away,” he revealed on This Morning.



Tressa Middleton the day she gave an interview to This Morning.

Eventually, her mother found out. According to Tressa, she was “furious” but then calmed down. What the woman did not know from the beginning was that Jason, her other son, was the father of her grandson.

The first thing Tressa told her was that she got pregnant during a party after having sex while drunk.

The truth would not wait. Three years after their daughter was born and put up for adoption, her mother learned that Jason raped her because Tressa had confessed to a friend.

Following a trial, Jason was arrested in 2009 because he was proven guilty.

During the public note where he revealed his story, Middleton ended by assuring that he wanted to meet his daughter. “I know it will be difficult for her to find out that her uncle is also her father. I hope you don’t blame me for not speaking earlier, “he said.