Yellow in the United Kingdom, an 11-year-old girl who disappeared in the water park, found after an hour: she died in the hospital

A real thriller was the one that took place last Saturday 6 August in the United Kingdom. A girl of suns 11 years she disappeared and after about an hour she was found, but the desperate rush to the hospital led to nothing. Unfortunately she passed away a few minutes after her arrival.

The police chose to initiate an investigation on what happened, especially to understand what happened in those 60 long and interminable minutes.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place in early afternoon of Saturday 6 August. Precisely at the Liquid Leisure Water Park, a Windsor in the UK.

The little girl had gone to water park for the birthday of one of his friends and was in the company of all of his friends. It was supposed to be a day full of fun and lightheartedness.

Around 3.50pm some people have reported his mysterious disappearance. They have seen it dive into the water and do not resurface. For this, together with the lifeguards, they started all the searches.

However, it is only around 17.10 that the tragic ending has arrived. The lifeguards found the baby, but she was now in critical conditions. Her heart has ceased to beat only after its transport to the hospital.

The words of the police officer on the case of the 11-year-old girl

The police started an investigation on the sad story. For everyone it is a real thriller. The Windsor Police Commander, Michael Greenwood in an interview he stated:

My thoughts go out to the family and friends of the little girl who died as a result of this tragic accident. We are in the early stages of the investigation, we need to understand the full circumstances.