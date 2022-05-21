The boy Eduardo Rodríguez, only 11 years old, was on the afternoon of this past Thursday riding a bicycle through the Paseo Ribereño de Cieza area. Suddenly, he began to hear screams and quickly realized that another child needed help: the current of the river was dragging him downstream and he could not get out of the bed. All this happened in an area with quite a current and where there are hardly any elements to hold on to. Eduardo didn’t think about it, he left his bike and jumped into the river.

“The kid was screaming desperately and I knew I had to go help him. I went down the exit next to the bridge and when I entered I was able to catch up with him and take him to the shore. The poor thing, I think smaller than me, he clung to me as if I were his own ». Later, when both left the waters, the parents were already there. “His parents were already there, also very scared, who immediately grabbed him and took him away,” Eduardo recounts, still very emotional.

Together with his father, Eduardo accompanied a team from LA TRUTH this weekend to the place where the events took place. He passed between the La Era pier and the Wire Bridge while the protagonist of this story with a happy ending was walking along the left bank of the Segura.

After it happened, he went home, and still scared and emotional, the first thing he did was throw himself into his father’s arms. “When I saw it, I immediately knew something was up. He told me that he had saved another boy who was being dragged into the river by the current and I quickly tried to get him to tell me if he knew the other boy, but he told me no, that he had never seen him in his life », he comments the parent Whoever he is, this proud father is clear that on Thursday afternoon “an angel appeared to this boy and, fortunately, we are not talking about a misfortune.”

For this reason, he urges whoever it corresponds to enable lifeguards to monitor the river. “In other places there are people from Civil Protection or the Red Cross carrying out preventive tasks, and it is not understood how in Cieza, where many people use the river in summer to bathe, there is none of this.”