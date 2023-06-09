Friday, June 9, 2023, 4:39 p.m.



An 11-year-old boy was injured this Friday when he was hit by a car in Alhama de Murcia. The event occurred at 2:03 p.m., when a call to 112 alerted of the accident on Molino street in the town.

Immediately, various troops were mobilized to attend to the injured minor. The Local Police Patrol of the Alhama de Murcia City Council was sent to the scene, along with a Mobile Emergency Unit of the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management.

Once at the scene of the accident, the medical team treated the affected child, who had a concussion as a result of the impact suffered. Once the health workers managed to stabilize him, it was decided to transfer him to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital in Murcia.