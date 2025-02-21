An ambulance of the emergency services of the Generalitat of Catalonia

An 11 -month -old baby has died this Thursday in Fonollosa (Barcelona) after being bitten by the family’s dog and could not have recovered from the wounds.

The events happened around 6 pm and in the family, according to ‘El País’ and have confirmed sources from the Mossos d’Esquadra to Europa Press.

They have indicated that the dog is not considered as a dangerous race and investigates death as an accidental event.