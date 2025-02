An 11 -month -old baby has died This Thursday in Fonollosa (Barcelona) after being bitten by the family dog and not being able to recover from the wounds.

The events happened Around 18 hours And in the family, as has advanced The country and have confirmed sources from the Mossos d’Esquadra To Europa Press.

They have indicated that the dog is not considered as a dangerous race and investigate death as a Accidental event.