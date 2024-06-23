Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/23/2024 – 14:06

After two auctions without winners, the Amyris factory in Brazil, located in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, was purchased by the Brazilian Kagepar Holdings S/A, from Jundiaí, for R$2.8 million.

The third auction took place last Friday, with the sale of 650 items that belonged to the American biotechnology company, which declared bankruptcy in the country in February this year. A similar order had already been made in the USA in August 2023.

The auction was conducted by Positivo Leilões and included company assets in Brazil, under the name Interfaces Indústria de Cosméticos, such as laboratory items, machinery, office, cafeteria and everything that belonged to the factory.

Founded in 2003, in the United States, Amyris specializes in biotechnology and received initial funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

After filing for judicial recovery, the company has been disposing of assets to reduce debts and restructure the business.