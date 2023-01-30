Amy Taylor dances her way onto the stage as epileptic lights crackle across the room and the speakers blare the chona. She moves down a narrow corridor in a gold bikini, with minimal pants of the same color and knee-high white boots. Escorted by her bandmates, she almost looks like a boxer walking into the ring before a big soiree at Madison Square Garden. Once on the stage, a guitar blast in the air, a look at the audience and what begins, a few hours before the concert, Taylor, singer, and Dec Martens, in charge of the six strings, define in an interview with EL PAÍS as a “ ritual”. It is the first that Amyl & the Sniffers, the fashionable Australian band within world alternative rock, conjures up in Mexico City, with the poster of sold out It has been hanging for days at the door of the Indie Rocks Forum, in Rome. the dance of the freaks just getting started.

Taylor eats up the stage from minute one with the energy of a stray dog ​​that has just been released after being tied up for a long time; like a shark that, if it stops moving, sinks. It is a frenetic, wild and cheeky dance. He boxed against the air, convulsed with his whole body, showed his ass, crawled on all fours. When it recovers, it is already too late and the public has lost its temper: a single body with hundreds of heads, sweat and different skins swaying to the same rhythm. “We are a live band, it is our spirit. When we are on stage everything is fun, empowering and liberating. It’s almost like meditating or when you go running for so long that you stop thinking: you are not present, but at the same time you are. It’s more or less that feeling”, explains the vocalist. “It’s almost a mantra, you can switch off your brain, like in a ritual,” Martens replies.

The Australian rock and roll band Amyl & the Sniffers, during the interview for EL PAÍS. AGGI GARDUNO

On Thursday, hours before the concert, Taylor and Martens show up for the interview looking a little tired. The other two members, Bryce Wilson (drums) and Gus Romer (bass), will arrive later for the photo shoot. They have been in Mexico for four days, where they have taken the opportunity to see wrestling, exotic and prohibited animals from the Sonora market or salsa clubs. The following night they will appear in Guadalajara. She appears in the requisite leather jacket and sunglasses, with a sharp smile and a thick accent from rural Australia. He looks like something out of an Allman Brothers-esque group, with long hair and beard, dyed in streaks of blonde, arms covered in tattoos, and a laugh with his mouth full. The aesthetic of Amyl & the Sniffers forms a strange collage: an extravagant mix between seventies rock bands, pints hipster and a group of grumpy kids from a suburban trailer park in Melbourne.

From the Melbourne ‘underground’ to touring the world

The band started in 2016 with a play on words: Amyl is the name of a type of drug that is normally snorted (the translation of sniffers it’s something like sniffers). In 12 hours they composed and recorded their first work, Giddy Up, a four-track EP that would mark his style: dense, direct and aggressive, heavily influenced by punk. “We were young, not very good, and we didn’t know what we were doing,” Martens jokes. They tanned their sound on the local Melbourne scene. Word of mouth, fanzines and specialized media helped them take off in the underground international. By 2019 they had already released their first long duration, Amyl And The Sniffers, with Rough Trade, British independent label guilty of shaping the history of alternative music with The Smiths, The Strokes or Stiff Little Fingers, among many others. The record won the Aria, the Australian industry award, for Best Rock Album.

When the pandemic hit, the four of them had just moved in together. Then the confinement was imposed, one of the most severe in the world. And to kill time they dedicated themselves to composing their second full length, Comfort To Me (Rough Trade, 2021), which was valued by international critics as one of the best releases of the year and nominated for another six Aria Awards, of which they won Best Group and Best Rock Album, again. “Incredible badass punk record, dirty, stupid and lucid at the same time. An intense, fun and addictive outrage ”, Xavi Sancho described it in his review for babelia. Her lyrics began to be more conscious, the result of a curious politicization process that Taylor experienced during the coronavirus: her isolation made her read.

Amy Taylor, singer of the Australian rock band Amyl & the Sniffers, during the interview with EL PAÍS. AGGI GARDUNO

“I think I didn’t write about political issues because I didn’t know about them. Now I feel like I have the knowledge to write lyrics like the bands I admire: COFFIN, Minor Threat or groups that talk about politics in their lyrics. I have always admired people with a social conscience, anarchists —although I am not, necessarily— but during covid I put time into learning. I didn’t read before and after trying it I thought there was an interesting world there”, narrates the singer, who among her latest readings mentions the political theory of the Afro-descendant philosopher Angela Davis or the chronicles of American society from the 60s by Joan Didion. “Our music is direct and simple, it allows you to pay attention to the lyrics,” notes Martens.

Australia, “a handful of tiny islands in the ass of the world”

The Australian independent scene has flourished in recent years. Critics from all over the world have turned their eyes towards its islands. Although the isolation that comes with living in the middle of the ocean, far from the usual circuits for alternative music, in Europe and the United States, makes it much more difficult for their bands to make the leap abroad. Amyl & the Sniffers is one of the few exceptions. “Australia is a bunch of tiny islands in the ass of the world. It is difficult for a group from here to go out to play outside the country. There are many hours by plane and it is very expensive ”, explains Taylor. They got a couple of state scholarships when they started filming that helped them cross borders.

“Isolation is a blessing and a curse. Bands from outside that you like never come, so we only play among local groups. This is how we improve: you see someone and you think, I need to do that, ”says Martens. “We go to a lot of punk concerts and garage locals in Melbourne, bands we really like because we see them six times a week. They influence our sound a lot,” says Taylor, “but with globalization right now you can be influenced by the rest of the world, by bands from Philadelphia or Mexico City, which is key because sometimes in Australia we are so isolated that we have few outside influences”.

Cover of the latest Amyl & the Sniffers album, ‘Comfort to me’ (Rough Trade, 2021).

Taylor grew up in Mullumbimby, a town made up of “farmers, hippies and bogans [un apelativo despectivo, como el redneck estadounidense, que podría traducirse como paletos, normalmente de ambientes rurales humildes. Ella se ha reapropiado del término con una connotación positiva]”, as the vocalist has described in several interviews. It was there that she began attending concerts: hardcore punk evenings for all ages. “The area I’m from is quite hippie and that was my first experience with live music. I never played in a hardcore band, but I love their energy, ”she sums up.

The hardcore attitude, the unhinged hyperactivity of her concerts, and the inherent rage of the genre stuck with her. Also the philosophy that applies to the Sniffers: to be constantly on the road, winning over the public concert by concert and kilometer by kilometer, with a clear taste for self-management and the old ways of making music, but without reveling in nostalgia. “We are young, we have energy, we want to do it and we like this way of life. We don’t have to work on things we don’t like,” says Taylor. They have just taken the leap that many bands never achieve: being able to live exclusively from the group, without having to alternate with parallel jobs. When they return from the small tour, which after Guadalajara concludes with a concert across the border in Los Angeles, they plan to start writing their next album, if their hectic schedule allows. The dance never ends.

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country