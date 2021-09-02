Singer Amy Winehouse was one of the most successful artists that contemporary music had. However, her early departure at the age of 27 made her a legend that continues to inspire the world of music and its thousands of followers.

Eventually a biographical documentary titled Amy came out that showed the darker side of her life. She even slipped that her father, Mitch Winehouse, was the one who induced her to use drugs, which would eventually mark the beginning of her end.

To the joy of all his followers, a new biopic will tell the last years in the life of Amy Winehouse. What we will see on the big screen is based on the pages of Saving Amy, a biography written by Daphne Barak, who will serve as a producer on the film.

The father of the interpreter of “Rehab”, Mitch winehouse, announced that preparations have already begun for the next film that will tell the true version of her daughter’s life.

“We will reintroduce people to Amy, but to the real Amy. The one who loved people and was loved and had people around her. A really positive image of Amy, ”Mitch Winehouse previously recounted. He also commented that it would have the same approach as Bohemian rhapsody.

Who is Amy Winehouse?

Amy Winehouse’s pain captured in Back To Black. Photo: broadcast

Amy Jade Winehouse was born on September 14, 1983, in London. In 2003 he released his first album, titled Frank, known for his single “Stronger than me.”

Three years later she reappeared with her second and last album, Back to Black, with ten songs composed by her, where the songs “Rehab” and “You know I’m no good” stand out.

Amy Winehouse was 27 years old when she was found dead on July 23, 2011 in her London apartment.