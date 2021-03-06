Ani Rodríguez, who for several years has characterized the remembered soul singer Amy Winehouse, He returned to the semifinal of I am, great battles with the intention of getting a pass to the final of reality.

However, the impersonator couldn’t beat ‘Adele’, who made everyone on set nostalgic with the song “Someone like you”, A theme that brought the renowned British artist to fame.

After being out of competition and losing the opportunity to reach the final of I am, great battles, ‘Amy Winehouse‘he regretted that victory is always elusive.

“And as always, I never win. Well, this is a daily challenge that I draw myself, where from a competition, something better comes out: the experience and perfection to become the best Amy Winehouse impersonator, whom I love and admire for life, ”the impersonator wrote on her Instagram account.

Thank you all for your messages and good wishes. I will continue to represent my goddess of soul in Peru and the world. Thank you for appreciating what I do ”, he concluded.

‘Amy Winehouse’ is pronounced after elimination of I am. Photo: Ani Rodríguez / Instagram

Who goes to the end of I am, great battles?

On the night of Friday, March 5, it was defined who will go to the final of I am, great battles. Imitators of Marilyn Manson, Adele, José José, Dyango and Juan Luis Guerra are the five consecrated men who will fight this Saturday, March 6 to become the best impersonator of the second season of this edition.

