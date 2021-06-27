Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Actress Amy Samir Ghanem asked to pray for her mother, the great artist Dalal Abdel Aziz, stressing that her health condition is not good, as she is now in intensive care in a hospital about two months ago due to her infection with the Corona virus.

Amy published a picture of her mother, through her own account on the social networking site “Instagram”, and commented, “Please pray for my tired mother, O Lord.”

Earlier, the media, Ramy Radwan, the husband of the artist, Donia Samir Ghanem, denied that the artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, had left the intensive care unit, stressing that she had been transferred from the intensive care room to another intensive care room and her condition was not improving, asking prayers for her.

The great artist Samir Ghanem left our world last Thursday, May 20, due to his infection with the new Corona virus, and his funeral took place on Friday, May 21 from the Al-Moshir Mosque in the Fifth Settlement, and he was buried in the family cemeteries in Nasr City, and condolences were limited to the cemeteries.

The artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, was absent from the funeral of her husband, the artist, Samir Ghanem, because she had received treatment in a Cairo hospital more than two months ago, due to the symptoms of her infection with the new Corona virus, from which she had already recovered.