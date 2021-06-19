Cyclist Amy Pieters has won the Dutch title on the road for the first time in her career. The 30-year-old SD Worx rider arrived alone after 124.1 kilometers on top of the VAM mountain in Drenthe. Nancy van der Burg was well behind second and Karlijn Swinkels finished third.

Pieters previously came second in 2015 and 2018 at the Dutch Championships, and took bronze in 2019. In 2019 she conquered the title at the European Road Cycling Championships in Alkmaar. With her victory in Drenthe, she succeeds her teammate, reigning world and Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen, as champion of the Netherlands.

The new Dutch champion will also compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but then in the track cycling section. (ANP)