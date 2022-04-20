Nolan Norththe man behind Nathan Drake, shed more light on the departure of the creator of Uncharted, Amy Hennigfrom Naughty Dog during the making of Uncharted 4.

North was a guest on Couch Soup this weekend, when hosts Liam McIntyre and Todd Lasance began their Uncharted 4 playthrough. Just before the opening sequences began, North was asked more about how this version came about. game ending. North immediately started talking about Hennig and the changes he made after he left development of the game.

“The most important thing most people probably remember is … we’ve been making Uncharted 4 with Amy Hennig for about seven months. We were already involved in the game. And she got fired from Naughty Dog … and they got rid of everything we’ve doneNorth recalled.

“They ended up changing everything. Financially it was good … but you know, this is the business … I was just glad they didn’t just discard everything and say: ‘it’s done, we’re done’“.

Following this change, Hennig continued to work at the now defunct EA Visceral Games studio. Now the developer has announced that she is working on a new Star Wars game, as part of a collaboration between her current studio Skydance New Media and Lucasfilm Games.

Meanwhile, returning to Couch Soup, North has continued to praise the recent film adaptation of Uncharted.

Source: Eurogamer.net.