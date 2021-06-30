D.he President of the US elite University of Pennsylvania, Amy Gutmann, is to become the new ambassador for her country in Germany. How the mirror” citing German and US government circles reported on Wednesday night, US President Joe Biden Gutmann will propose for the post in Berlin. The person is also with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, but his approval is a matter of form.

The political scientist is the daughter of a Jewish father who fled Nazi Germany in 1934. Since 2004 she has been president of the private university in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which is considered one of the best universities in the country. The UPenn abbreviated university belongs to the so-called Ivy League of prestigious universities in the northeastern United States such as Harvard, Princeton and Yale.

First US ambassador to Germany

Gutmann has yet to be confirmed by the US Senate, according to the report. She would be the first woman to be sent to the Federal Republic as a US ambassador.

The ambassadorial post in Berlin has been vacant since the controversial ambassador Richard Grenell left in June 2020. In July 2020, the then President Donald Trump announced that he would make the retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor as Grenell’s successor. Macgregor was never confirmed by the US Senate. The embassy at the Brandenburg Gate has been temporarily headed by the ambassador Robin Quinville as chargé d’affaires since last year.

Grenell, an ardent Trump supporter, was always offended in Germany with his often brash announcements and his confrontational demeanor. In any case, the relationship between the governments in Washington and Berlin had deteriorated significantly in the Trump years.

Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, has made improved relations with the US’s traditional western allies such as Germany a core concern of his foreign policy. Among other things, Biden put Trump’s decision to withdraw thousands of US soldiers from Germany on hold.