At 22, Amy Gutiérrez has made a name for herself in the Peruvian salsa genre. The artist is very clear about what she wants to achieve in the future.

During an interview with América Espectáculos, the young singer spoke about her experiences in well-known competitions and confessed that her goal is to become a great representative of Peru at the famous festival Viña del Mar.

Likewise, Amy gutierrez, who at the beginning of January anticipated some surprises for this year, revealed that he is working to be considered in the Grammy and Lo Nuestro Awards.

“I would also like to participate internationally in a Viña del Mar, the Grammys, Premios Lo Nuestro, those are also contests and I would love to reach that level,” he said.

“I’m doing some little things around there that I hope will come out. I sincerely hope that you can see me being the next Peruvian representative going to Viña del Mar”, Commented Amy Gutiérrez.

Regarding the performance, the singer, who moved her followers by introducing her new pet Muchi, said that very soon they will see her on the soap opera Princesas.

“I’m seeing some scenes where one of them is going to appear, and don’t be surprised if it’s tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, today. Around there I appear these days already. I see every day to appear. I’m happy because it has been one of the best acting experiences of my life, “he commented. Amy gutierrez.

Amy Gutiérrez, latest news:

