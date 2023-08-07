He said it all! Amy Gutierrez She is a young singer with great vocal and stage talent. At her short 24 years of age, the artist has interpreted various musical genres, but the one in which she is most comfortable is salsa. The young woman was always characterized by her achievements at her professional level. However, on more than one occasion she told little-known details of her personal life.

On this occasion, the sauce boat appeared on the podcast ‘Questionnaire‘, in which, among other things, he revealed what were the most uncomfortable moments he experienced, in relation to his night’s rest. Do you want to know how badly affects the influencer? Next, we will give you all the details.

What affects Amy Gutiérrez’s sleep?

The singer Amy Gutiérrez visited the podcast ‘The confessional‘, led by host Jorge Talavera, to tell details about his love life. However, one of the things that most caught the attention of his followers was when the communicator asked him if he had any paranormal experience. Given this, the interpreter of “Let’s escape” explained that she never went through something so scary, but that she does suffer from sleep paralysis. For this reason, the influencer cannot rest with the light off and she cannot stay in a dark place either.

According to the website of the Clinic of the University of Navarra, this disorder is considered a parasomnia. That is, it is a temporary inability to move or speak when falling asleep or getting up, according to the Medicine Plus page. As we mentioned above, this causes discomfort for Amy when she falls asleep, since she does not allow her to relax.

What terrifying experience did Amy Gutiérrez live?

Salsa singer Amy Gutierrez suffers from sleep paralysis, and although this subject has been studied scientifically, it is only listed as a kind of paranoia. However, when the host Jorge Talavera, from the podcast “El Confesionario”, asked her about the time she had a paranormal experience, she surprised with her response.

“I have suffered from sleep paralysis forever. That is already something that affects my sleep and does not allow me to rest well. Last year I went through something very strong. I can’t sleep with the light off because I’m used to it. Once I was in full paralysis and my dad came into my room to turn off the light. I clearly remember that at the foot of my bed was a girl, whose face I couldn’t see, whose face was being strangled by a man. That was noticeable because in front of my bed there is a large mirror”, were the words of the artist.

What is the apartment that Amy Gutiérrez gave her parents like?

Amy Gutiérrez proved to be an example to follow for her followers. Not only because of the great artistic talent that she possesses, but also because of her generosity with her parents. At least she let him see it that way with her explanation about the gift that she gave them, at 23 years of age. According to the salsa singer’s own words, her parents were a fundamental part of her musical rise, since they supported her at all times.

For this reason, the interpreter of ‘What would happen’ fulfilled the dream of her parents’ own house, by buying them an apartment in the Magdalena del Mar district. Long ago, the young woman and her brother shared the same space to sleep in Callao and they didn’t even have a kitchen or living room. This is how she told it in an interview with La República.

