As the year closed, Amy Gutiérrez surprised her followers with the launch of her new single entitled “Tú”. However, the surprise was greater when it was learned that the song would not be salsa, but a ballad.

“You” is Amy’s fourth single so far in her solo career. The song is accompanied by an emotional video clip that appeals to the memories of a fleeting love, of those who leave their mark despite time. The realization was in charge of the renowned director Coco Bravo.

With “Tú”, Amy Gutiérrez momentarily returns to ballads, a genre that, in the opinion of many, allows her to show off her imposing range and vocal qualities.

Who composed the song “Tú”?

This song was composed by prominent singer Anna Carina and producer Francisco Murias. The mix of the song was done at Rye Canyon Studio in the USA and mastered at Elephant Mastering in Italy.

Amy Gutiérrez initiates an important link with Universal Music Peru

The premiere of this song also marks a milestone in Amy Gutiérrez’s career, as she initiates an important link with Universal Music Peru, thus becoming the first Peruvian salsa company to sign with the prestigious record company.

It should be noted that the young artist returns to Universal Music after six years, after her triumphant passage through La voz kids.

Amy Gutiérrez Photo: Instagram

Amy Gutiérrez buys all her products from street vendors

Amy Gutiérrez was in solidarity with a group of street vendors who sell garbage bags, chocotejas and Christmas decorations. During the section I buy everything, of the program En boca de todos, the sauce company took to the streets and bought all their products. In this way, he managed to move each one of them.