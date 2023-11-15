Amy Gutierrez She is a renowned Peruvian singer who forged her career through effort and a lot of talent. She established herself as in ‘La Voz Perú’ and then went through popular salsa orchestras in our country, becoming one of the most beautiful voices in the Peruvian scene. This time, the young artist made the news, but for a complicated personal issue, since she revealed that she has been facing depression.

What did Amy Gutiérrez say?

The singer commented that, despite not showing that type of content to her followers, on this occasion she does not feel good and does not see it as wrong to express her emotions. “There will always be difficult days. I’m not ashamed that they see me like that, really, because I’m a human being like everyone else, and I also get depressed, I also feel, sometimes I feel alone, sometimes things don’t go the way I want.”he said with a broken voice.

Amy Gutiérrez announced that she has been facing a difficult process and it is difficult for her to get up. “Sometimes it is difficult for me to understand this whirlwind of feelings that I feel. Today is one of those days, where it is difficult for me to get out of my bed, it is difficult for me to think positively, it is difficult for me to have an appetite, it is difficult for me to go to train, I am going to try to calm down a little. “I haven’t stopped crying all night,” added the singer.

Why can’t Amy Gutiérrez sleep with the lights off?

Amy Gutiérrez mentioned that she constantly suffers from sleep paralysis, so she has found it convenient to sleep with the light on to avoid these types of incidents that cause discomfort.

“I have always suffered from sleep paralysis. This is something that affects my sleep and does not allow me to rest well. Last year I went through something really bad. I can’t sleep with the light off because I’m used to it. Once I was in complete paralysis and my father came into my room to turn off the light. I clearly remember that on the edge of my bed there was a girl, whose face I couldn’t see, that a man was choking. That was noticeable because in front of me bed there is a large mirror,” he said.