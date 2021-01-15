2021 seems to start on the right foot for the Peruvian interpreter Amy Gutiérrez, because among her many projects, she spoke of her entry into the youth telenovela Princesses from ProTV, with a character inspired by the children’s classic, Alice in Wonderland.

After having delivered the news weeks ago, now the sauce boat is anxious because her character would soon enter the scene, in what would be her official debut as an actress.

“I’m watching some scenes where in one of them I’m going to appear. Don’t be surprised if it’s tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, today. That’s why I appear these days ”, he expressed in an interview with América Espectáculos.

Similarly, Amy Gutiérrez said she was happy with her participation in Princesas, ensuring that it was one of the best experiences of her life.

However, the salsa company will restart its musical activities to advance on its way to internalization, in addition to enlisting its new musical project alongside singer Ania, one of the most relevant figures of urban and pop music in Peru.

“I would like to participate internationally in Viña del Mar, the Grammys, Premios Lo Nuestro, those are also competitions and I would love to reach that level,” he said.

