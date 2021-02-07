Singer Amy Gutiérrez showed her support to the community LGTBI and he was against homophobia.

Through her social networks, the interpreter who has recently debuted as an actress in the telenovela Princesses He held a question and answer session with his followers, where he gave his opinion on said community.

The sauce boat expressed herself in the best way and made it clear that they are wonderful people.

“I think it is a wonderful community and, despite the fact that many people who follow me do not agree with that, everyone has freedom of expression.”

Likewise, Amy Gutiérrez reiterated to all her fans that the people of the LGTBIQ community they just want to be treated equally and without discrimination.

“I think they are wonderful people who all they want is not to be treated differently and it’s not bad. The only thing that differentiates us all is that we have different tastes, “he said.

In addition, the actress also said that she has friends who are part of this community.

“They are very brave, upright people. I have many friends from the community and they are wonderful. “

Amy Gutiérrez makes her acting debut in Princesas

Amy gutierrez made her acting debut as an actress in the telenovela Princesses, new production of América TV.

“I’m going to be Alicia Barrio Nuevo. She (Alicia) is Cinderella’s best friend, who would become Danielle, and I will be there defending her because she is very calm. Alicia is going to be the friend who is going to let her go and make her find love, “she said for the program En boca de todos.

