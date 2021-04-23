Singer Amy Gutiérrez celebrates her nomination at Los 2021 Heat Awards as best musical promise. On April 23, the list of candidates for the statuette was released.

The young performer has been applauded at the galas of I am, great celebrities. Added to all this is this unexpected news that leads her to international recognition.

Amy gutierrez He will compete in this category with other new musical figures such as Juan de Dios Pantoja, Katie Angel, Emilia Mernes, Juhn, Alejandro Santa María, Jay Menez, Mora and Kenia Os.

Through her Instagram stories, the singer expressed her happiness for the nomination. “ Uff, this is a dream ”,“ Happy as hell ”, among other words, he wrote about the snapshots shared by his followers.

Yahaira Plasencia nominated for 2021 Heat Awards

The sauce boat Yahaira Plasencia was also nominated for this annual edition of the Heat Awards. The interpreter of “And I said no” will compete in the category of best artist in the southern region.

Coincidentally, the news was received on the same day as his birthday on April 23. For this reason, he left a message on his social networks.

“When I was little, I looked forward to April 23 with all the longings in the world, because it was my day and I knew that my family would spoil me and make me feel special (for me, those will always be the best gifts that life gives you)” , he wrote.

“ Today that I am one more year of life, I want to share this gift and that until now I cannot believe … This nomination comes to remind me that, despite everything, we must not stop pursuing our dreams, “he added.

Yahaira Plasencia celebrated her nomination for the 2021 Heat Awards. Photo: Instagram capture

Amy Gutiérrez, latest news:

