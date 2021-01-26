Amy gutierrez made her acting debut as an actress in the telenovela Princesses, a new proposal from América TV, which has been well tuned since its premiere.

The appearance of the sauce boat occurred on Monday, January 25. She was observed walking happily through a market. Although it only appeared for a few minutes, the same interpreter pointed out through her social networks how excited she was about this new challenge.

In addition, Amy Gutiérrez indicated that more details about her character will be known this Tuesday, January 26.

As is known, in previous interviews, the singer indicated that she will give life to Alice in Wonderland, but will have a different surname to differentiate herself from the original:

“I’m going to be Alicia Barrio Nuevo. She (Alicia) is Cinderella’s best friend, who would become Danielle, and I will be there defending her because she is very calm. Alicia is going to be the friend who is going to let her go and make her find love, “she said for the program En boca de todos.

In the middle of January, Amy gutierrez announced to his followers that he was very close to his debut in Princesses.

“I’m watching some scenes where in one of them I’m going to appear. Don’t be surprised if it’s tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, today. That’s why I appear these days, ”he told América Espectáculos.

Amy Gutiérrez dreams of going to Viña del Mar

During an interview for America shows, Amy gutierrez revealed that her goal is to become a great Peruvian representative in the next edition of the Viña del Mar Festival.

“I would also like to participate internationally in a Viña del Mar, the Grammys, Premios Lo Nuestro, those are also contests and I would love to reach that level,” he said.

“I’m doing some little things around there that I hope will come out. I sincerely hope that you can see me being the next Peruvian representative going to Viña del Mar”, He said.

