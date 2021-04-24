On Thursday, April 22, Amy Gutiérrez launched her official website (www.amygutierrezoficial.com). The news was provided during a simulcast on Facebook and Instagram Live.

One of the benefits detailed by the interpreter of “How shall I explain”Is that the followers who subscribe to its platform will be able to belong to an exclusive Telegram group, with the opportunity to know first-hand the details of their next launches.

Similarly, it was also considered to grant paid memberships so that users can obtain personalized video greetings and connect to private streams.

The winner of The Voice Kids Peru He also presented the official name of his fanclub, such as Famy, a term taken from Familia de Amy, a phrase that Amy Gutiérrez uses to affectionately address her followers in her social media posts.

The premiere of the singer’s official platform coincides with the news of her nomination for the 2021 Heat Awards, one of the music festivals that pay tribute to Latin music, to be held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Amy Gutiérrez disputes the medal as Musical Promise with Juan de Dios Pantoja, Katie Angel, Emilia Mernes, Juhn, Alejandro Santa María, Jay Menez, Mora and Kenya Os.

Post by Amy Gutiérrez announcing her digital platform. Photo: capture Amy Gutiérrez / Instagram

