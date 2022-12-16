In 2014, the name of Amy Gutiérrez began to sound strongly in our country and, since then, the success of this young music promise has not stopped. At just 16 years old, she won the first season of ”La voz kids” together with her mentor Kalimba, and as if this were not enough, she also won in “The perfect duo” and “The artist of the year”.

In addition, he has joined the popular salsa orchestra Son Tentación and is currently working on his album as a soloist. In Amy’s own words, none of her successes would have been possible without the unwavering support of her parents. That’s why she, she barely got all the money together, she bought a brand new apartment for them as a token of appreciation.

What is Amy Gutiérrez’s new apartment like?

Before she bought this beautiful apartment, Amy G and her family lived in a humble house located in Callao; exactly, in the popular neighborhood of Gambeta Baja.

According to what he recounted in an interview for La República, years ago a television program helped him to remodel his house, since, at that time, his entire family lived in one space. Neither she nor her brother had their own rooms and their living room and kitchen were practically non-existent.

Amy Gutierrez with her parents. Photo: Capture America TV

Thanks to their efforts, the salsa singer and her parents now live in the Magdalena del Mar district, in a modern apartment overlooking the park. The property has three rooms, a quite comfortable room with access to the balcony, a kitchen and a bathroom for visitors.

“I can’t believe it. It’s already mine, but I can’t believe it and I’m very emotional because they don’t know everything I’ve had to go through. This is a dream that I did not plan to fulfill, it was an unattainable dream, which was too high for what I had financially, ”said Amy Gutiérrez on her social networks when they handed her the keys to her new apartment.

In addition, he thanked his parents for all the support they have given him. “ I love them with all my heart. Everything I do and everything I have achieved so far is thanks to them. Because if they hadn’t decided to support me, I think I wouldn’t have been able to continue here fulfilling my dreams,” she added, very excited.

Amy Gutiérrez longs to return as a coach to “La voz Perú”

The singer Amy Gutiérrez had a fruitful time on the singing reality show “La voz kids”, for this reason, she now considers that she is ready to return to the program, but this time as a coach.

Amy Gutiérrez established herself in “La voz kids” in 2014. Photo: Instagram Amy Gutiérrez

“It was a nice experience. I would love to be a coach at some point. Being behind or in front of the stage is a very big responsibility, but beautiful. It helps you to experience from the other side and to take everything with a lot of motivation. It’s wonderful to see little ones with such a big heart.”