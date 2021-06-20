Amy Gutiérrez had the opportunity to meet the singer Melody during the final gala of Artist of the year, where both arrived as guests to support the finalists Anahí de Cárdenas and La Uchulú, respectively.

The salsa singer did not hesitate to take a selfie with the remembered interpreter of “El baile del gorila” and shared it on social networks. “My queen Melody, a great pleasure to meet you and talk to you. You are an angel fallen from heaven, we will see each other these days, “he wrote as a legend to his post on Instagram.

In the final edition of the reality show hosted by Gisela Valcárcel, Melody surprised with her interpretation of the song “I don’t know” in its tropical version, next to The Uchulú and Linda Caba, vocalist of the cumbia group Explosión de Iquitos.

Although the performance got the jury members dancing to their feet and scored almost perfect, at the end of the night, the popular TikTok character came in third place.

Amy Gutiérrez and Melody in The Artist of the Year. Photo: Amy Gutiérrez / Instagram

For its part, Amy gutierrez He took the stage next to Anahí de Cárdenas to sing “Hoy”. The performance was not enough for the actress and singer to continue in the next round of the competition and she was one of the first eliminated alongside ‘Chikiplúm’.

After a series of impressive performances by the participants and evaluations by the jury, Gisela Valcárcel announced Josimar as the winner of the 2021 season of The Artist of the Year.

