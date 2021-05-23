Amy Gutiérrez and the Yuri impersonator won the first season of Yo soy, great battles, great celebrities after a tough confrontation against six other finalist pairs. After their triumph, the artists spoke through social networks to express their enthusiasm and thank their fans for the constant support they gave them throughout the competition.

“We won! Thanks to you. My Noelia Calle, you are the best, you deserve this and much more. Thank you, I am, ”wrote the former member of Son Tentación on her Instagram. “I could not believe it, I swear … I want to thank you for having supported me, for having voted, for having shared,” he added in a video.

Amy Gutiérrez in I am

“Our last song together in this competition, my Amy Gutiérrez. I love you and I admire you too much, daughter. That honor! What a beautiful blessing to have raised that glass together! Thanks to all of you for making this victory possible, but above all, Thank God! ” yuri’s impersonator.

Yuri impersonator in I am

It should be noted that there were seven duos who faced each other in the final of Yo soy, great battles, great celebrities: ‘Dyango’ and Estrella Torres, ‘Vicente Fernández’ and Gaby Zambrano, ‘Sandro’ and Marina Yafac, ‘Juan Luis Guerra ‘and Jonathan Rojas,’ Makuko Gallardo ‘and Ana Kholer,’ Marcello Motta ‘and Jean Paul Strauss; Y ‘Yuri’ Y Amy guierrez.

I am, great battles: Jean Paul Strauss and ‘Marcello Motta’ in second place

The ‘Marcello Motta’ impersonator and Jean Paul Strauss took second place in the final of I am, great battles, great celebrities, which was held on Saturday, May 22.

On this occasion, the duo performed two successful Amen songs on the Yo soy stage: “Positive vibes” and “Say goodbye”.

