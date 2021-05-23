They raised the trophy! Amy Gutiérrez and ‘Yuri’ became the brand-new winners of the season of Yo soy, great celebrities.

A night of heart attack was lived in the final gala of the imitation program, this Saturday, May 22, when the best duos of the competition faced each other to consecrate themselves as the best.

After an arduous battle, Amy Gutiérrez and ‘Yuri’ managed to impress the jury and win over the public, who finally gave them their votes so that they could raise the long-awaited cup, leaving ‘Marcello Motta’ and Jean Paul Strauss in second place.

In third place in the competition was the duo made up of Vicente Fernández and Gaby Zambrano.

What pairs faced each other in the grand final?

In the last gala of I am, six famous couples faced each other in order to become the best of the season.

Among these pairs were ‘Sandro’ and Marina Yafac, ‘Marcello Motta’ and Jean Paul Strauss, ‘Yuri’ and Amy Gutiérrez, ‘Dyango’ and Estrella Torres, ‘Makuko Gallardo’ and Ana Kohler, ‘Juan Luis Guerra’ and Jonathan Rojas . However, it is worth mentioning that these last three duos were out of the competition in the first elimination round.

