A grueling marathon survey of Donald Trump’s candidate for the US Supreme Court has failed to clarify how she will rule on controversial issues such as the right to abortion or same-sex marriage.

Conservative lawyer Amy Coney Barrett refused to reveal her position on previous court judgments on these issues at her Senate hearing on Tuesday. At the same time, she emphasized that she was independent and would decide based on the law instead of her convictions – there had recently been doubts. There is still a question and answer session on Wednesday.

According to Trump’s wishes, Barrett is to be the successor to the recently deceased liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With it, the Conservatives would get a dominant majority of six of the nine seats in the Supreme Court. The court often has the final say on politically contested issues.

If she were to express an opinion on a precedent, this could give parties an indication of what decision she would be inclined to take in a specific case, Barrett justified her evasive answers in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Specifically, she did not want to comment on whether, from her point of view, two precedent judgments by the Supreme Court that some conservatives in the US want to overturn were right or wrong. It is the judgment of Roe v. Wade of 1973, which declared women’s right to abortion to be covered by the US Constitution, and Obergefell v. Hodges, with whom this was also established for same-sex marriages in 2015.

Barrett also said that she found discrimination “abhorrent”. “I would never discriminate on the basis of sexual preferences.” This sentence brought Barrett criticism – on the grounds that she presupposed by the choice of words “preferences” that this is something that a person can freely decide. After a hint, she apologized: she didn’t mean to offend anyone.

After her death, a place in the Supreme Court became vacant: Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: Erin Schaff / Reuters

When asked whether a US president was obliged to transfer power peacefully, Barrett gave no answer. This would drag her into a political controversy, she said, citing recent Trump statements. He refuses, citing alleged election fraud, to guarantee a peaceful change of power in the event of a defeat on November 3rd.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar asked Barrett if it was illegal under federal law to intimidate voters in a poll. Barrett countered that she couldn’t apply the law to hypothetical events. Klobuchar asked: “Do you think that in the presence of armed civilian groups in the elections, a reasonable person would feel intimidated?” Barrett did not reply to that either, saying that it was “inappropriate” to comment.

Barrett rarely showed any emotions in the eleven-hour survey, which was sometimes controversial. “The committee should have more confidence in my integrity than to think that I am being used as a pawn to decide the election result for the American people,” she said at one point.

Barrett refers to the “Ginsburg Rule”

Barrett also referred to the so-called “Ginsburg Rule” when refusing to comment on precedents. The legendary judge had said at her hearing in 1993 that she would “make no hints, no prognoses, no prospects” about how she would judge future cases.

However, that did not prevent Ginsburg at the time from clearly standing behind the decision of the Supreme Court on the right to abortions. She stressed that women should have the right to decide because otherwise they would be disadvantaged because of their gender.

The judges are proposed by the President and appointed for life by the Senate. The Republicans hold 53 of the 100 seats in the Senate. The Democrats cannot prevent Barrett’s appointment on their own. This would increase the conservative majority in the Supreme Court from five to four to six to three judges.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

The Democrats have sharply criticized Trump and his Republicans for trying to fill the vacant position on the powerful Supreme Court so close to the election. Your strategy is therefore to mobilize voters with the warning that a court with Barrett could overturn President Barack Obama’s health care reform. Barrett was also covered in her position on “Obamacare”.

But she emphasized that she had not had a conversation with Trump about specific cases. “I have not given anybody promises how I could decide a case.” She was also not “hostile” towards the Obama reform, she assured her.

Barrett had criticized the Supreme Court’s reasoning in a ruling declaring the reform to be constitutional. She now emphasized that the assessment only related to one aspect treated at the time and should not be taken as an indication of her future position.

Opposition Democrats fear that the Supreme Court, after confirming the 48-year-old, could reverse former President Obama’s legalization of abortions and health care reform. In a personal moment, Barrett spoke about the effect the death of the black American George Floyd had on her family when arrested. She has two adopted children from Haiti.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin asked Barrett if she had seen the video in which a police officer held his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes, who then died. It was very personal for my family, “we cried together,” said Barrett. She had to talk to her children about the consequences of their skin color in their lives. “Racism is hideous,” said Barrett. “I think it is an undeniable statement that racism persists in our country.” (dpa, AFP)