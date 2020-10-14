I.This judicial drama can be seen live on CNN, PBS or most English language news sites on the Internet. We’re talking about Amy Coney Barrett’s hearing on the Judiciary Committee of the United States Senate with the aim of confirming her as the ninth member of the Supreme Court.

Because there is a Republican majority in the Senate, the outcome of the four-day marathon hearing, a cross-examination through its paces, is deemed to have been determined from the start: If it does not afford any grotesque failures, Barrett will be confirmed. In other words, it is a monstrous show trial, a mammoth theater production that would make Frank Castorf, who even in his best times broke up after twelve hours, green with envy, a moot court, i.e. a simulated trial that is normally used for study purposes serves.

Tiring of the same direction the Democrats had of putting up large-format photos of American families and describing their rescue through ObamaCare in detail. The oldest hat in the theater is to achieve a cathartic effect by engaging the audience. Dull repetition unfortunately kills this effect, no matter how real the fates may be. At the latest at the fourth family only Amy Barrett looks pityingly.