Amy adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel reprise their roles in Disenchanted, whose literal translation would be Desechanted, a sequel to Enchanted (Haunted), whose filming has started in Ireland, as reported by Disney in a statement.

Directed by Adam Shankman, the film will premiere exclusively on the platform Disney + in 2022 and incorporates Maya Rudolph and 19-year-old newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino into the cast, who will play Morgan, the daughter of the Dempsey and Adams characters.

Amy Adams, a six-time Oscar nominee, now plays a desperate married woman living in Monroeville; Patrick Dempsey (the successful and extensive series Grey’s Anatomy) is Giselle’s husband, the cynical and pragmatic Robert Philip.

Patrick Dempsey plays Robert again. Disney Photo

James Marsden (X Men) plays the “handsome but foolish” Prince Edward of Andalasia; Idina Menzel (Frozen) is Nancy Tremaine, the former dressmaker who is now married to Prince Edward; and Maya Rudolph (Saturday night Live) will be Malvina, Giselle’s new enemy.

Director and producer Adam Shankman promises to “bring magic and joy to audiences around the world” with this film.

Giselle (Amy Adams) and attorney Robert (Patrick Dempsey). Disney Photo

Adam Shankman (Hairspray) also worked on the script, along with Brigette Hales, Richard LaGravenese, Scott Neustadter, and Michael H. Weber. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, who wrote songs for the first film, are back for the sequel.

What is the sequel about

Disenchanted chronicles the return of Giselle, the princess of Andalasia exiled to Manhattan who found her Prince Charming in divorce lawyer Robert Philip.

Amy Adams and James Marsden (Prince Edward). Disney Photo

Fifteen years later, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan. There he must face the challenges of a new home and discover what the saying “happily ever after” means.

“Working with Disney again has been like coming home,” Adam Shankman said. “With Amy and this extraordinary cast, the mind-blowing new soundtrack from Alan and Stephen, and the support of Barry and Disney, I just hope to bring magic and joy to audiences around the world.”

Prince Edward and Nancy, the former dressmaker (Idina Menzel) are married. Disney Photo

Producer Barry Josephson added: “I believe dreams come true … produce Haunted it was the most rewarding movie experience I have ever had. I’m very excited for Adam Shankman to start filming Disenchanted.

I want to thank everyone at Disney for supporting us all the way. A very special thanks to Amy Adams for deciding to play Giselle, the character she created again! And we are so lucky to have this amazing cast! “

