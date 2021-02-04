The city parks of Omsk will include attractions for three days. According to weather forecasters, warm weather is expected in the city.

In the park named after the 30th anniversary of the Komsomol plans to launch attractions “Dragons”, “Kolesito”, “Traffic light”, “Shells”, as well as a Ferris wheel. The Sovetsky Park will include “Merry Hills” and a Ferris wheel. In addition, the Tubing Cross winter attractions will remain available to the townspeople.

Experts clarified that for the safe operation of attractions, an air temperature of above -10 degrees is required. During a cold snap, the rides will be closed, writes IA “Omskregion”. According to forecasts, from 5 to 7 February, warm weather is expected in the region with a daytime temperature of +2 degrees.

The townspeople will be able to visit the parks from 11 am to 6 pm during the three days of the thaw.

Experts remind that ice may form on the streets during warming and temperature changes. In addition, there is a risk of icicles hanging on roofs.