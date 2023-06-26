Amusement parks | The roller coaster of Gröna Lund’s accident device manufacturer will be open on Linnanmäki

One person died and nine were injured in a roller coaster accident in Stockholm on Sunday. HS visited Linnanmäki on Monday to inquire about the moods of those having fun.

On Sunday The roller coaster accident in Stockholm’s Gröna Lund amusement park did not drive customers away from Linnanmäki.

A 35-year-old woman died in the accident in Stockholm. In addition, nine people were injured, three of them seriously. Among the injured are both children and adults.

According to Aftonbladet, Gröna Lund’s communications manager Annika Troselius told a press conference on Sunday that the roller coaster car appears to have partially derailed, as a result of which several people fell from the car.

Gröna Lund is currently closed. In Sweden, two other amusement parks also decided to close the roller coasters of Zierer, the manufacturer of the accident device.

Linnanmäki’s director of development Anssi Tamminen says that the Linnunrata roller coaster of the same manufacturer is going to be kept open on Linnanmäki for the time being.

“Although it is the same manufacturer, technically it is a completely different device. They don’t really have any similarities.”

On Monday a little before noon, there were also enough people waiting for the Milky Way. Many did not know that it was a device from the same manufacturer.

Hanna, Saara, Eero and Maarit Haltia, who are waiting in line second, trust that the devices are safe despite the accident.

In front of the stairs leading to the Milky Way, people were queuing for the device The Moors, Eero, Sarah and Hanna Haltia. No one in the family had heard that the Milky Way is a device manufactured by Zierer. However, the information did not make them turn on their heels either.

“Yes, it is very rare that something like that can happen. In Finland, and certainly also in Sweden, these safety issues are really strict,” says Maarit Haltia.

Kalev Mattias, Iris Mirjam and Eve-Kai Raussi are confident that the safety of the devices will be taken care of in Finland.

Stairs on the other side of the Milky Way they landed Eve-Kai, Iris Mirjam and Kalev Mattias Raussi. The family that came to Linnanmäki from Italy thought about coming to the amusement park, but decided to take advantage of the tickets they had already purchased.

The knowledge that the Milky Way is a device from the same manufacturer didn’t bother the family either. However, the accident was also on Raussi’s mind.

“Sweden is a really safe country and that’s why it was shocking news. However, we decided to come, and we trust that Finland is also really safe.”

“I think that two accidents happening almost at the same time is very unlikely,” says Kalev Mattias Raussikin.

The family had even doubted whether there was anyone in Linnanmäki because of the accident. However, the doubt turned out to be unfounded.

Alma Tainio, Hannali Tainio, Adele Kollin and Emma Tainio also planned to visit the Milky Way.

Little at a distance from the Milky Way stands another roller coaster, Taiga. They hurried there Emma, Hannali and Alma Tainio mixed Adele Kollin. They too had heard about Gröna Lund’s accident, but they trusted the safety of the equipment.

“Well, I was a little nervous to go. That it would happen the same way”, Emma Tainio admits.

Hannali and Alma Tainio and Adele Kolliin had heard that the Milky Way is a device manufactured by Zierer. However, they said the information doesn’t affect which devices they plan to go with.

Emma Tainio, on the other hand, was still thinking about which devices she would dare to use.

Correction June 26, 2023 at 9:28 p.m.: The last name of the family interviewed in the story is Haltia, not Haltiala as it was written incorrectly at first.

