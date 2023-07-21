Friday, July 21, 2023
Amusement parks | Panorama device stuck in Linnanmäki, rescue service on site

July 21, 2023
Amusement parks | Panorama device stuck in Linnanmäki, rescue service on site

The rescue service received a notification about a person being rescued from the top of Linnanmäki at around seven in the evening on Friday.

in Helsinki In the Linnanmäki amusement park, the Panorama device has gotten stuck, according to the situation center of the Helsinki Rescue Service.

According to the situation center, there are people stuck in the device. Rescue service units are present.

The Panorama device is an observation tower that lifts people to a height of 53 meters. The device has 32 seats, and according to Linnanmäki, the ride takes 3.5 minutes.

The Swiss Panorama was completed in 1987.

The panorama device is visible in the upper right corner of the image. Picture: Anette Partonen / HS

