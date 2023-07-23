Amusement parks | Linnanmäki’s Panorama device works again

The Panorama device got stuck up on Friday evening at seven o’clock.

Linnanmäki The fault of the amusement park’s Panorama device has been fixed, and the device is in use by customers. The matter was confirmed by Linnanmäki’s CEO Pia Adlivanki to STT on Sunday afternoon.

The Panorama device got stuck up on Friday evening at seven o’clock. 17 amusement park customers and one employee remained in the device. Everything was brought down safely after nine in the evening.

Test runs of the device were underway on Saturday evening and again on Sunday morning. Adlivanki does not say the details of the problem, but states that the problem was not serious.

“There were no dangerous situations for the customers at any point,” he said.

Panorama is an observation tower with a height of 53 meters. It was completed in 1987.