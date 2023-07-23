Sunday, July 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Amusement parks | Linnanmäki’s Panorama device works again

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Amusement parks | Linnanmäki’s Panorama device works again

The Panorama device got stuck up on Friday evening at seven o’clock.

Linnanmäki The fault of the amusement park’s Panorama device has been fixed, and the device is in use by customers. The matter was confirmed by Linnanmäki’s CEO Pia Adlivanki to STT on Sunday afternoon.

The Panorama device got stuck up on Friday evening at seven o’clock. 17 amusement park customers and one employee remained in the device. Everything was brought down safely after nine in the evening.

Test runs of the device were underway on Saturday evening and again on Sunday morning. Adlivanki does not say the details of the problem, but states that the problem was not serious.

“There were no dangerous situations for the customers at any point,” he said.

Panorama is an observation tower with a height of 53 meters. It was completed in 1987.

#Amusement #parks #Linnanmäkis #Panorama #device #works

See also  Slapping scandal: Trevor Noah jokes about Will Smith at the Grammys
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result