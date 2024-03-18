Amusement parks | Linnanmäki's management admits: It is not possible for everyone to buy an amusement park wristband

The price of the Linnanmäki bracelet rose to 51 euros this year. Managing Director Pia Adlivankin justifies the increase with rising costs.

Linnanmäki it is admitted that the increased prices may be an obstacle for some families to visit the amusement park.

“We understand that the wristband is expensive, and that it is not possible for everyone to arrive at the amusement park with a wristband. It saddens us”, CEO Pia Adlivanki says to HS.

The prices of the wristbands are have spoken in recent weeks. In the season 2024, the price of Linnanmäki's day wristband is 51 euros. The price increased by four euros from last season. Nowadays, the price of a bracelet is the same for everyone.

According to Adlivankin, raising prices was necessary. The main reason is the increase in costs.

“We cannot maintain and develop our operations without increases. No actor can do it,” he says.

“We also want to invest in our staff and pay them a competitive salary.”

Linnanmäki the price of the bracelet is Based on HS's report rose from 39 euros to 51 euros in ten years.

Adlivankin points out that the price has risen by an average of about three percent per year over ten years. According to him, compared to inflation and increased costs, the increase is “quite small”.

According to Adlivankin, the increase in bracelet prices always attracts attention. The debate is held every year, and the increase never seems to be appropriate.

“From the customer feedback we have collected, it is clear that visitors feel they are getting value for their money. It determines whether the pricing has been done correctly.”

Adlivankin compares Linnanmäki's prices with other amusement parks in Finland.

“We are Finland's largest amusement park and the most significant tourist destination in Finland. Still, our prices are partly the same as, for example, Särkänniemi in Tampere.”

Dynamic pricing is used in Särkänniemi, which means that the price varies at different times. According to Adlivankin, Linnanmäki does not want dynamic pricing.

“We want every day to have the same value. We also have different types of ticket solutions, such as an evening wristband,” he says.

In 2024, Linnanmäki's new device is Swingi.

Prices according to Adlivankini, this year was also carefully considered by the foundation's board and employees.

The background of Linnanmäki is Lasten Päivän Säätiö, which was founded in 1957 by six child protection organizations: the Central Children's Protection Association, the Mannerheim Children's Protection Association, Barnavårdsföreningen i Finland, the Association of First and Shelter Homes, Parasta Lapsille and Save the Children.

One of Linnanmäki's basic tasks is to collect funds for child protection work, i.e. for its background organizations. In 2023, 4.5 million euros were allocated to background organizations.

“The result must first be made so that the good can be shared. The foundation does not receive external funding or grants.”

In addition, Adlivankin reminds that everyone has free entry to the amusement park and seven free amusement rides are available for small children. According to him, 6,600 free daily wristbands are also distributed to needy families every year.

The new device Swingi is located at the decommissioned Boiler.

of Adlivankin according to the corona year 2020 was “catastrophic” for the amusement park. Last year, the number of visitors showed the absence of Russian tourists.

Now, according to him, in the development of the amusement park, they want to return to the time before corona. The new device for the 2024 season is the Swing, which is located in the park at the site of the Keiputti, which has reached the end of its life cycle.

“30-year-old Kieputin went to the amusement equipment graveyard, that is, to be scrapped. The spare parts were sold on,” says Adlivankin.