Amusement parks | Linnanmäki, which just opened, increased the height limits of the equipment and set age restrictions

All equipment was re-evaluated for this season. The length limits changed in five devices.

28.4. 21:09

Part The families who visited Linnanmäki on the opening day on Friday were surprised to see the length restrictions of the devices. They noticed that the previous restrictions had been changed for this season.

“That’s right. The height limit recommendations have been updated, and above all, age recommendations have been introduced into the devices”, confirms Linnanmäki’s CEO Pia Adlivanki.

Traditionally, some devices have also been accessed by children under the height limit accompanied by their parents. In these devices, the height limit for children with a parent has been 100 centimeters and alone 120 centimeters.

The length limit was changed in five devices. A child under 120 centimeters can no longer enter the indoor roller coaster, the Milky Way Extra and the Dragon, even if accompanied by a parent.

In Hiphop, Hypytin and Pilotti devices, the height limit with parents has increased from 100 to 105 centimeters.

An age limit of four years has been set for Pilot and Drum Karuselli, and six years for the Köpelinvuori hotel.

Linnanmäki has drawn height and age limits together with equipment manufacturers.

“All equipment has been tested. Some families may be upset by the safety limit changes, but we wanted to ensure a pleasant and safe device experience for everyone,” says Adlivankin.

Linnanmäki the opening day of the season was celebrated on Friday. According to Adlivankin, the day went well, and during that time the amusement park was visited by 2,000 customers.

“Absolutely brilliant. There were nice people, good weather and a great atmosphere.”

Among the novelties of the season, Adlivanki mentions the Milky Way Extra virtual reality glasses, which were removed during the corona pandemic, and have now been brought back. Slot machines have been added and one skill game has been established. Restaurant services have also been added and renewed.

The foundations of the Svingi device, which will be opened in the summer of next year, are already ready. The construction work of the device starts immediately after the end of the season in the fall.

Today, for example, wristbands for a family of five cost 235 euros.

In 2013, the price of the bracelet was 37 euros, while this year the price is only three euros away from the phantom limit of 50 euros.